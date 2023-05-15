FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 2,344 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 17,322.3% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after buying an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after buying an additional 760,958 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,736,000 after buying an additional 650,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,021,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,700,000 after acquiring an additional 430,395 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT opened at $200.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.61. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays raised their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

