FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 40 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 45,293 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,709,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $293.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.62 and its 200 day moving average is $319.20. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.