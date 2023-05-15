Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,300 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 1,900,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FGRRF stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. Fingerprint Cards AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Company Profile

Fingerprint Cards AB engages in the development and provision of biometric system solutions. It offers solutions for smartphones and tablets, smart cards, internet of things and innovations, and automotive. The company was founded on April 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

