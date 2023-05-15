First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the period. First Interstate BancSystem accounts for approximately 0.5% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after buying an additional 194,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 977,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,629,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $185,744.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,439,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,440,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 977,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,629,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,527 shares of company stock worth $12,762,160 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on FIBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

FIBK stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $22.07. 135,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,059. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 68.36%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Featured Articles

