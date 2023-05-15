First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,691 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises 0.6% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 19.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Compass Point downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.79.

NYSE FRC traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,160,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,304,930. The firm has a market cap of $413.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.56. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

First Republic offers banking for individuals and businesses, wealth management and more with a focus on tailored service and solutions. First Republic was founded in San Francisco in 1985 by James H. Herbert II with a single office and a small but dedicated staff. Years later, First Republic is one of the country’s largest banks, serving clients at more than 80 Preferred Banking Offices across the United States and through online banking services.

