First Trust Advisors LP Buys 107,708 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,708 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.14% of Watsco worth $109,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Watsco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,181,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.57.

Watsco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $337.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.18. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $356.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

