First Trust Advisors LP Buys 184,868 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,868 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.70% of Avnet worth $102,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Avnet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at $629,519. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avnet Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $41.31 on Monday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Stories

