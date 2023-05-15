First Trust Advisors LP Buys 897,274 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 155.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,473,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897,274 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.10% of Chesapeake Energy worth $139,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5,655.6% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

