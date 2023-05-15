First Trust Advisors LP Has $104.91 Million Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,384,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,410 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $104,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 336.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Varonis Systems stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems



Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.



