First Trust Advisors LP Has $120.44 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 941,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70,493 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.02% of Packaging Co. of America worth $120,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,244,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,990,000 after purchasing an additional 109,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $132.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $162.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

