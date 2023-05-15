First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57,184 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $125,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $83.55 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $98.99. The company has a market cap of $433.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

