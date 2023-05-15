First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 432,859 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,263,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,859 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.63% of Pinterest worth $103,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 21.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Pinterest by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pinterest by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Pinterest by 261.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,463 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,970 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINS stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22.

Several analysts have commented on PINS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

