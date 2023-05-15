First Trust Advisors LP Sells 10,921 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349,971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,921 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $101,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,450 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $2,256,790.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 41,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,660,041.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,553. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $347.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $240.25 and a 1-year high of $354.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.