First Trust Advisors LP Sells 253,607 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 253,607 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $144,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Markel Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of REGN opened at $744.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $789.58 and its 200 day moving average is $758.13.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $850.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

