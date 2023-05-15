First Trust Advisors LP Sells 47,559 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,005 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 47,559 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Adobe worth $106,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $336.00 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.20 and its 200-day moving average is $348.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

