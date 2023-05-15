First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.4 days.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FGM traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $42.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FGM. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $1,416,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 327.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $370,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

