First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Position Cut by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 3.1% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 41.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 100,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,047. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.