FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares during the period. FirstEnergy comprises 1.8% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of FirstEnergy worth $49,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.6 %

FE traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.83. 791,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FE. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Articles

