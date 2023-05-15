FlatQube (QUBE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $41.41 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $1,097.52 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlatQube token can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001860 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.50124719 USD and is down -7.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $363.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

