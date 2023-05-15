Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) is LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s 9th Largest Position

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,720 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano accounts for approximately 3.0% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $46,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,989,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,538,000 after purchasing an additional 161,817 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,202,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,179,000 after purchasing an additional 207,025 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,827,000 after purchasing an additional 294,235 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.18. The company had a trading volume of 21,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,458. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.78. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $101.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.59). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.87.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

