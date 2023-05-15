FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTCI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Insider Activity at FTC Solar

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 131,906 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $303,383.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 715,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sasan Aminpour sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 923,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,963.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,718 shares of company stock worth $534,546 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

FTC Solar Trading Up 7.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $3.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.74. FTC Solar has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.14.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Articles

