G999 1-Day Volume Reaches $8,919.97 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $8,919.97 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00055537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00040143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000893 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.