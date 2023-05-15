G999 Price Reaches $0.0042 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $3,585.29 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00055859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00040017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019409 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000914 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.