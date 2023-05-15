Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

GALT traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,908. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GALT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

Featured Articles

