Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance
GALT traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,908. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GALT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
