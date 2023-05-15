Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) & Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) Financial Analysis

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) and Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Meten Holding Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Meten Holding Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Meten Holding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu 0.71% 0.59% 0.39% Meten Holding Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $2.50 billion 0.33 $1.91 million $0.01 316.00 Meten Holding Group $81.60 million 0.03 $7.69 million N/A N/A

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Meten Holding Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Meten Holding Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu.

Volatility & Risk

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meten Holding Group has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gaotu Techedu and Meten Holding Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 1 0 1 0 2.00 Meten Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus price target of $1.30, indicating a potential downside of 58.86%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Meten Holding Group.

Summary

Gaotu Techedu beats Meten Holding Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaotu Techedu

(Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Meten Holding Group

(Get Rating)

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It offers general adult ELT, junior ELT, overseas training, online ELT, and other English language-related services to students from a range of age groups. The company is also involved in the cryptocurrency mining business. As of December 31, 2021, it had an offline learning center network of 34 self-operated learning centers, including one learning center under the ‘ABC' brand of ABC Education Group covering 15 cities in nine provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in China; and two franchised learning centers comprising four franchised learning centers under the ‘ABC' brand covering two cities in two provinces and municipalities in China. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

