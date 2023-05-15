Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for approximately 4.5% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Gartner worth $44,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 24.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.86.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.83, for a total transaction of $1,966,051.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,933,651.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,395,915 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IT stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $313.70. 98,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $312.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.89. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

