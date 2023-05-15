GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.01), reports. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of C$591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$529.43 million.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Down 5.4 %

TSE:GDI traded down C$2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$44.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,210. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$41.51 and a twelve month high of C$51.33. The stock has a market cap of C$652.09 million, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Further Reading

