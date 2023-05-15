Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Gap Up to $25.50

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $27.49. Genelux shares last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 928 shares.
Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Genelux in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Genelux Stock Up 1.9 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71.
Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.
