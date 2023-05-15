Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Gap Up to $25.50

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.50, but opened at $27.49. Genelux shares last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 928 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Genelux in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Genelux Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux

About Genelux

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Genelux during the 1st quarter worth $920,000.

Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.

