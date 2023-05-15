Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

Genpact Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE G opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57. Genpact has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,881.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,881.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,299,320. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Stories

