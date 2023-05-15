Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,524,500 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the April 15th total of 4,192,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,905.0 days.
Genscript Biotech Stock Performance
GNNSF stock remained flat at C$2.56 during midday trading on Friday. Genscript Biotech has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$3.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.76.
Genscript Biotech Company Profile
