Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,524,500 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the April 15th total of 4,192,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,905.0 days.

Genscript Biotech Stock Performance

GNNSF stock remained flat at C$2.56 during midday trading on Friday. Genscript Biotech has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$3.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.76.

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

Genscript Biotech Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of life sciences research products and services. It operates through the following segments: Bio-science Services and Products; Precision Immune-cell Therapy; and Industrial Synthetic Biology Products. The Bio-science Services and Products segment includes life sciences research services, life sciences research catalogue products, and preclinical drug development services.

