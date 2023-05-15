Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 343,500 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the April 15th total of 265,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 28.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 62.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.41. 93,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,609. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $57.53.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.90 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

