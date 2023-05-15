Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Holdings Boosted by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of Gladstone Land worth $11,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAND. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 37,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,852. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is -117.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

