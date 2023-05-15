Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Short Interest Up 10.2% in April

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 285,200 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 258,900 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

GIC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 41,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,892. The stock has a market cap of $893.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.71. Global Industrial has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $37.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIC. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 3.0% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 116.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Featured Stories

