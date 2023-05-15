Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,526 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 29,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,708,000 after buying an additional 60,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Performance

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.71. The stock had a trading volume of 223,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,144. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of -218.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is -212.77%.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

