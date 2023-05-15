Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.71

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 446540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. SP Asset Management grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 45,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

