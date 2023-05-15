Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 18.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Globant by 6.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of GLOB traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.88. 235,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,219. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $240.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.15. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. Research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLOB. HSBC began coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.60.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

