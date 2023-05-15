GMS (NYSE:GMS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GMS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.00.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.84. GMS has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $938,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $90,797.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $938,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,018 shares of company stock worth $784,983. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GMS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in GMS by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 66.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in GMS by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

