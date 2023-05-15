GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Bank of America

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.72.

GoodRx stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.86, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.17 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth $156,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in GoodRx by 20.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 156,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

