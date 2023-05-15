Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 138,612 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 240.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,612 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,462,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,290 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after acquiring an additional 622,878 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $488,254,000 after buying an additional 2,448,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $238,833,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after buying an additional 3,294,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.5 %

Halliburton stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.05. 2,179,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,366,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

