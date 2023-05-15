Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Exponent worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,159,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,250,000 after acquiring an additional 53,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $231,571. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.97. 37,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,174. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.17 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

