Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 708,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,664 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at $881,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 266,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.43. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

