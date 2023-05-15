Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $9.13 Million in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 303,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,000. Columbia Banking System comprises approximately 0.5% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Columbia Banking System as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $19.31. 833,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,580. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

