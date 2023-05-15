Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 158,189 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 443,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,189 shares during the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology accounts for 0.5% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $501,944.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,725.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE VSH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 306,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,225. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $871.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

