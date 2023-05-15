Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 2,279.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,382 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Brink’s worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brink’s by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brink’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Brink’s by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 25,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Brink’s by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Brink’s by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brink’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of BCO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,363. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

