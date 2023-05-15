Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Genpact worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in G. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Genpact by 110.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Genpact by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Genpact Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE G traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.98. 759,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,120. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,351,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,351,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 12,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $509,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,500 shares of company stock worth $14,299,320. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Recommended Stories

