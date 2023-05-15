Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 66,127 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,127 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Cummins worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $218.98. The stock had a trading volume of 174,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,834. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.