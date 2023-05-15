GSI Technology (GSIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GSI Technology Trading Up 210.4 %

GSI Technology stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GSI Technology Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 75,282.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.