GSI Technology (GSIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GSI Technology Trading Up 210.4 %
GSI Technology stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
