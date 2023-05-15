GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.94.

GXO stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $58.47. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $373,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

