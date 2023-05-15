GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.89

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.89 and last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 403849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
