GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.89

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock traded as high as $56.89 and last traded at $56.81, with a volume of 403849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

