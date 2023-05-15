Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,706,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 730,081 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $210,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HALO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,979.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 410,654 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 194.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,559,000 after buying an additional 343,087 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $12,014,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $10,166,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 269.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 315,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 229,934 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $544,864.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $544,864.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,942,852.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,586 shares of company stock worth $3,367,746. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,512. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 141.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HALO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.